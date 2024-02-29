History of Soul City, North Carolina
Soul City was built on a utopian dream of economic opportunity for African Americans.
Soul City was built on a utopian dream of economic opportunity for African Americans.
"This is something that can be very frightening, but there's a lot you can do to really empower yourself to take steps to reduce your cancer risk," one expert says.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the crucial inflation reading that will guide hopes for interest rate cuts.
Although they have a lot in common, the choice between Delta Gold vs. Platinum comes down to your budget and travel preferences.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The franchise tag for cornerbacks is $19.8 million this season.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
Apple reportedly will not go ahead with plans to build a car after spending billions of dollars and nearly a decade on it. But in the end it’s likely a good thing for the tech juggernaut.
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
Motional, the autonomous vehicle company born out of a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, told employees Wednesday it will cut about 5% of its workforce, TechCrunch has learned. The cuts, which translate to fewer than 70 people, mostly affect administrative roles and some employees working in Boston, one of several cities where it tests autonomous vehicles, according to sources who asked to not be named because they are not authorized to speak for Motional. The autonomous vehicle company last had layoffs in December 2022, when it cut about 10% of its workforce.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
At SXSW this year, people will be able to ride the Honda UNI-ONE while wearing a virtual reality headset and play a choose-your-own VR adventure.
The Army-Navy game’s future as a standalone event and its relevance in the CFP’s selection of the 12-team field is up in the air in this new era.
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that aims to limit the mass-sale of Americans’ personal data to “countries of concern,” including Russia and China.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
The actor and director says he’s spent 30 years — and a lot of his own money — to make the four-part film project. The first half will be in theaters this summer.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
Using a credit card may seem as easy as swiping your card, but there's more than meets the eye. Here's an in-depth guide on how credit cards work and best practices.