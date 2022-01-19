After history of wastewater violations, Dorchester's Valley Proteins resumes operations

Following a Maryland Department of the Environment inspection report that listed a series of needed corrections, the Valley Proteins facility in Dorchester County continued conditional operations.

Valley Proteins Inc. provides services for the collection, rendering and recycling of animal processing, supermarket waste streams and restaurant used cooking oil. The company was also originally set to be the 2021 recipient of an estimated $13 million subsidy from the state from the Bay Restoration Fund with the intent to address the facilities wastewater treatment capability.

That was reduced to $7.6 million in September 2021 following outcry from lawmakers and nonprofit groups about their ongoing environmental infractions. The subsidy, was established through "flush fee" assessments.

According to MDE, the company reached an agreement Dec. 23 to reopen after suspending operations Dec. 16 on the condition that Valley Proteins comply with a:

Ban on discharging any of its wastewater into a tributary of the Transquaking River.

Requires it to continue pumping wastewater from on-site lagoons and hauling it elsewhere to be treated.

Mandates lowering levels in the impoundments over the next 20 days to reduce the risks of leaks or overflows.

If Valley Protein would like to continue to discharge wastewater, it would need to reduce lagoon levels adequately to comply with pollution limits stated in its permit. MDE must also be must notified with ample time when such activities resume.

"MDE also has found in recent inspections that the state of operations at the facility is unacceptable," MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles wrote in a December letter to executive leaders at the company. "The facility's recent compliance record indicates a pattern of improper operations and poor decision-making regarding water pollution and air emissions issues leaving the department no option but to proceed to the filing of a civil complaint."

History of violations

The prolonged nature of the infractions was initially collected by the staff of ShoreRivers via drone footage of a white-colored discharge at the plant's effluent pipe. Subsequent instances of illegal discharge to a holding pond was also found.

According to the letter, plant operators failed to notify MDE as required by the permit.

The state is keeping close tabs on the company's operations, Jay Apperson, MDE deputy director of communications, noted in a statement to Delmarva Now..

"MDE is inspecting the site frequently to ensure compliance. Based on our inspections and communications with the facility, Valley Proteins resumed under the provisions that the facility may resume operations associated with meat processing and place wastewater in the lagoons as long as there is no discharge from its outfall. The facility has not resumed discharging from the outfall. MDE will continue to inspect the facility and enforce the terms of the interim consent order," said the statement.

Still, environmental groups continue to take issue with the permits themselves as a potential cause. Among them is Matt Pluta, ShoreRivers Choptank Riverkeeper and director of Riverkeeper Programs.

“The discharge permit, as currently drafted, offers the applicant the opportunity to increase their wastewater discharge to four times their current volume without proof that the river can handle any more pollution," Pluta said.

According to Pluta, such permit need to act as incentives to "reverses the poor water quality conditions, such as the algal blooms and fish kills."

Chesapeake Bay Foundation underscored the number of outdated "zombie" permits that are still allowed despite the applicants being in constant violations of them without repercussions.

"Valley Proteins is one of hundreds of Maryland facilities operating under outdated or unenforced water pollution control permits," the Bay Foundation said in a statement. "The facility is responsible for about 40% of the total nitrogen pollution discharged to the Transquaking River, upstream of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge."

Chesapeake Bay Foundation also argues that new permit fails to include specific monitoring requirements, benchmarks for compliance and provisions that automatically trigger MDE to inspect, fine and require corrective actions.

