How to Hit $1 Million in Revenue When You’re Self-Employed

One of the most appealing aspects of working for yourself is the ability — in theory — to earn unlimited income. You’re not held back by tiered corporate pay scales; if you can win new business and expand your client relationships successfully, you’re the one to reap the reward.

And yet many professionals find themselves frustrated because, even if they’ve managed to reach a healthy six-figure income, they can’t seem to break through their current income ceiling. Obviously, they need to do something different, but they’re unsure what — and advice to “stop playing small” isn’t helpful.

In a decade of building my own seven-figure business and coaching several hundred other self-employed professionals ranging from financial planners to leadership consultants to horticultural experts, I’ve seen people frequently hit the following four stages of income plateaus. Here’s my best advice for how to break out of each one in order to reach $1 million per year in revenue.

Scaling to Six Figures: Reaching $100k

The first job for any nascent entrepreneur is to find product-market fit — i.e., validating that clients want to pay for what you’re offering. Reach out to friends and friends-of-friends to find a few clients to help for free, so you can work out the kinks, determine if you actually like what you’re doing, and — if the engagement goes well — land early testimonials and referrals for paid work.

You should also reach out to your own network and let them know about your new venture. Even if they know you in another context, the trust they have in you often transfers if you have client results you can talk about (which you now do). These steps will enable your business to reach its first $100,000 in revenue.

The Service Treadmill: The $300k Plateau

Once you’ve identified the product or service that works — often after many tries — it’s natural to double down. (“If people like my consulting on X subject, I’ll get as many clients for that as I possibly can!”)

That’s a logical and necessary strategy and, with the right offering, can take you to $250,000-$300,000 in annual revenue. But when you’re providing 1-1 service, you eventually run out of time. (As the saying goes, you’re “trading time for dollars.”) You’re too busy delivering to recruit new clients — and even if you could, you’d barely have time to service them.

To move beyond the $300,000 range, you need to figure out how to create more leverage in your business so you’re not doing everything on your own. Many entrepreneurs caught in the “let’s keep doing what works” mentality never break out of this treadmill. But those who do often reach the next plateau: becoming “Semi-Scaled.”

The Semi-Scaled: The $600-$800k Plateau

Professionals who reach $600,000-$800,000 in income are obviously doing something right. They understand they can’t do all the marketing and delivery themselves, and have probably taken on employees or contractors to assist them, whether it’s virtual assistants or subcontractors who help them work with clients.

Initially, those relationships can be informal and scattershot, but over time, they realize they need systematization, because it gets annoying to explain the same thing to the second, third, and fourth employee — and they want to standardize the quality of your delivery.

So they’ve probably created handbooks and manuals to guide operations. They’re still quite busy, but their time is now spent in a mix of client work, marketing, and overseeing their phalanx of contractors. In theory, since they’re relying on the efforts of other people, their business is now in a position to scale indefinitely and keep growing. And it does — yet it’s incremental, not exponential. Why isn’t it growing faster?

The “Semi-Scaled” are usually lacking brand awareness in the broader marketplace. These entrepreneurs have typically overindexed on “sales” — i.e., asking for and winning client business in the short term – and underindexed on “marketing,” which I define as long-term efforts to attract the interest of your target market.

In other words, they’ve scaled their day-to-day business operations, but not their marketing pipeline. They still get most of their business from referrals, or networking, or 1-1 coffees with prospects, rather than raising their profile sufficiently so those same people are actively seeking them out.