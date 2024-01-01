‘We hit the deck’: Witnesses describe shooting at Wyoming Walmart

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Witnesses to the shooting that injured two people, including an innocent bystander, inside the Walmart in Wyoming on New Year’s Eve say they’re amazed more shoppers weren’t hit.

The Walmart on 54th Street near US-131 was crowded with shoppers when the shots rang out about 6 p.m. Police called it a brazen public attack. They said 10 shots were fired.

“I was just going to buy a shirt and we were just looking in the clothes and boom, you hear guys running. It’s like, ‘What the hell’s going on?'” said a witness who didn’t want to be identified. “People are moving out of the way because they’re running right in the middle of the row. And then you just hear the shots, and we just hit the deck.”

Another witness, Torri Fry, said it started near the regular checkout line when two suspects tried to grab something from a young man in line, leading to the chase through the store. Eventually, it led to the self-checkout line.

Police said the two suspects were wearing masks. It wasn’t clear if the three knew each other or what led to the confrontation.

“The shooting happened over by the self-checkout line where there was a ton of people,” Fry said. “It was a really crowded area, so I really can’t believe he shot somebody around all those innocent bystanders.”

“We just got out and just seen Walmart employees and everybody running out of the store,” she continued. “As we were ducking and running out, I think there was another shot.”

A young man later showed up in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

WITNESS USED TOURNIQUET TO HELP VICTIM

A witness who didn’t want to be identified said she heard the shots.

“I hit the ground with a bunch of other people,” the woman said.

That’s when she heard a young woman screaming. She had been shot in the foot.

“She was just shopping,” she said. “She looked like she’d just paid for her groceries. She was 18. I asked her how old she was. She said, ‘I’m 18.'”

She said she used a belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

“Just stayed with her and kept her calm, and tried to stay calm myself,” she said.

“It’s terrifying,” the woman said. “If you’re used to guns or you’ve gone hunting or something, you’re used to the noises, but you know, you don’t expect that when you’re in a shopping area, just like people don’t expect that when they’re in a school.”

Walmart was evacuated and closed for the night.

Police are looking for two suspects. One had a handgun and was wearing a black parka-style winter coat with fur around the collar, a red sweatshirt and dark pants. The other was wearing light-colored pants and a black sweatshirt with white lettering across the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

