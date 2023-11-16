I hit up HighT for ‘Winter in Wonderland’ — here’s how it went

“Trippy!” my companion observed.

Not a surprising choice of adjective for a place themed on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland where great, garish mushrooms dangle from the ceiling, cartoonish pendulums that from now through the end of the year will also serve as lovely cradles for faux snow and ornaments as HighT welcomes visitors to “Winter in Wonderland.”

This psychedelic space opened in a charming and lofty location at 23 Church Street back in the spring, a suitable season for all things Alice, wowing its customers with wild theming for all ages.

Afternoon tea service welcomes the littles with tiny sandwiches (along with adult bevs for moms, grandmas, gal and guy pals, whoever) and nighttime romps down the rabbit hole where the craft cocktail roster is as long as the Executioner’s beheading list.

And to be clear, the staff is killing it, especially whoever made the place over for the holidays.

Winter in Wonderland is running now through the end of the year in various iterations, from Afternoon Tea with Mrs. Claus to the late-night Tea Party Social. Fittingly, Absolem Hookah add-ons are available, but this time of year, that smoke runs through the filter of Dean Martin’s “Marshmallow World.”

In fact, we heard that one amid the holiday playlist as my pal and I checked out the place — and fellow revelers admired her Queen of Hearts-themed ensemble.

That’s the other fun bit here: dressing up! Fascinators and veils, fur hoods and frocks, sequins, heels, stockings and suits are encouraged and only add to the atmosphere. Creative cosplay and fab finery are not mandatory, but you’re still going to want to dress nicely (lest the Queen bar you from her kingdom — or worse.)

Cocktails like the Ol’ Saint Nick, something of a citrusy old fashioned served in a teacup with a wreath-bedecked saucer, the sparkly Underneath the Mistletoe, in its wonky, sideways wine glass and the kitschy Tis’ the Season, served in a pour-it-yourself glass ornament wow, as did the ones we saw folks cavorting about with. Snacks, from the swanky and seriously ample Charcuter-Wreath ($34.26) to the Six Geese A Laying ($12.65), a deviled egg platter made better with the “Walrus” upgrade featuring caviar, smoked salmon and crème fraîche ($26.25), ensure you can get your cocktail on for a time with a tummy that’s holiday-sated.

All the better to keep pace as you explore. The place is one giant photo-op for those inclined to post with live entertainment, as well. On this night, a startlingly solid duo was so good that, at first, we didn’t realize the star-sung holiday soundtrack had ceased.

Back in March, the Orlando Business Journal touted High T’s phased plans to earn itself a Michelin Star.

“Our goal is to bring high-end entertainment experiences to downtown Orlando, bringing people to downtown who normally would not come this way,” James Morrone, co-owner of High T parent company Elevated Management, told the OBJ’s Patricia Tolley.

In my friend and I, at least, I’d say mission accomplished.

It’s a fun place, folks. Solid seasonal fodder for your Christmas dance card. I’m booking another spin before filing this story if that tells you anything. It’s not Thanksgiving yet, but after my visit, I’m ready to hang the lights.

Reservations required.

More info: facebook.com/HighTOrlando; instagram.com/hight_orlando

Reservations: exploretock.com/high-t

