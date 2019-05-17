Hit The Open Road With This Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

This fully-loaded motorcycle is perfect for a lengthy two-wheeled road trip

Harley-Davidson is arguably the most famed motorcycle manufacturer in the world, with its reputation acknowledged even by those who know nothing of bikes or American culture. These big bikes are highly aspirational, with many longing for one on their driveway ready for the ultimate open road trip. If that’s you, this highly specified 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide might be your two-wheeled ticket.

Finished in jet black and looking great after a professional detail, the American Motorcycle Trading Company humbly present this 2017 CVO Street Glide. It’s a serious looking bike with a tinted windshield and black filler cap maintaining the stealthy look.

It’s powered by a 114 Ci ‘screaming eagle’ Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine, perfect for effortless grand tours. A six-speed manual transmission is this motor’s companion, allowing the rider to really become the organic part of the machine.

American Motorcycle Trading Company conducted their full inspection on this bike, replacing the air filter and front tire to ensure it is in pristine condition for its next owner. $28,990 buys you a well maintained bike with just 7876 miles on the clock.

Source:American Motorcycle Trading Company









