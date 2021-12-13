Hit by porch pirates? Make sure you contact local authorities to report package theft

If a holiday package disappears from the front porch, police say they should get a call before Amazon.

"The problem we have is people not reporting package theft," said Mike Wood, public information officer for the Pensacola Police Department. "They'll call wherever they ordered the package from and not call the police."

Wood said holiday package theft has not been as big of a problem this year, and police have not had to rely on technology such as bait boxes to find and arrest package thieves. Bait boxes look like any other package but have GPS location devices hidden inside.

According to a survey conducted by consumer research firm Finder, about 35.5 million Americans have reported stolen packages in the past year, totaling $5.4 billion. It can be hard to determine just how much porch theft occurs annually because it's often underreported.

Some tips to avoid package theft include opting to use curbside or in-store pickup or having packages sent to your job or the post office. Try asking a trusted neighbor to collect packages until you return. Doorbell cameras with good reviews can be purchased for about $35 and are relatively simple to install.

Want to stay up to date on the latest news? Click here to subscribe to pnj.com.

"A big assistance to the low number (of thefts) is that people have cameras on their doorbells now," said Sgt. Rich Aloy, public information officer for Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. "We end up solving a lot of crimes using those cameras."

Social media and neighborhood apps like Nextdoor and Naber also make it easy for victims to share photos and video of thieves and their getaway vehicles.

If theft does happen, authorities say the worst things consumers can do is stay silent.

"The important thing is if you have a package theft, no matter what the item is worth, we need to know that," Wood said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police say they should be first call if packages go missing