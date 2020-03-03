Hit by power shortages, South Africa's economy in recession

ANDREW MELDRUM
1 / 4

South Africa Recession

In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 a man looks for recyclable materials to make money in a Johannesburg suburb. Official statistics released Tuesday, March 3, 2020 shows that the South African economy shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the previous three-month period. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Widespread power cuts are blamed for pushing South Africa's economy, the continent's most industrialized, into recession, according to official statistics released Tuesday.

The South African economy shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the previous three-month period, after contracting by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to Stats SA. A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline.

South Africa's nationwide power blackouts are blamed for the larger than expected decline in the fourth quarter. The state-owned power utility, Eskom, has been unable to meet demand and has had to implement rotating cuts in electricity to residences, factories, mines and businesses.

Eskom's “inability to meet demand on a sustained basis is a key reason for South Africa's very slow growth record of just 0.9% a year in 2015 19,” said Pat Thaker, the Economist Intelligence Unit's regional director for the Middle East and Africa. “Eskom is, in effect, capping South Africa's growth potential and preventing a significant rebound."

South Africa's economy grew by just 0.2% in 2019 and 0.8% in 2018, according to the official statistics.

Seven out of 10 of the country's sectors contracted in the fourth quarter, including agriculture, which dropped by 7.6%, manufacturing, which dropped 1.8%, and transport, which declined 7.2%.

South Africa's economic growth forecast for 2020 has been cut to 0.9%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to power two years ago, has not succeeded in achieving robust economic growth as the country has been hobbled by the power shortages, erratic rains and widespread allegations of corruption.

  • Biden pulls off historic Super Tuesday comeback
    Yahoo News

    Biden pulls off historic Super Tuesday comeback

    Joe Biden appeared to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in political history Tuesday, racking up convincing wins in at least nine of the 14 states holding primaries and staying close in others. As recently as a week ago Biden seemed to be headed for defeat at the hands of frontrunner Bernie Sanders. When polls closed Tuesday in two states at 7 p.m. ET, Biden was promptly declared the winner in Virginia, a state the polls showed was virtually tied only a week ago.

  • Tulsi Gabbard may have just qualified for the next Democratic debate thanks to American Samoa
    Business Insider

    Tulsi Gabbard may have just qualified for the next Democratic debate thanks to American Samoa

    Associated Press Under the most recent rules, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii may have qualified for the next televised debate by snagging a delegate in American Samoa's primary. Later on Tuesday night, a DNC official said the delegate threshold "will go up" to qualify for future debates. Gabbard is the fifth major candidate remaining in the race despite not qualifying for the debate stage recently and failing to crack the top five in any of the first four states.

  • Trump repeatedly misunderstands health officials advising him about coronavirus
    The Independent

    Trump repeatedly misunderstands health officials advising him about coronavirus

    Donald Trump contended on Monday that a vaccine to prevent coronavirus cases could be ready in three months, only to be corrected by one of his top public health officials after he repeatedly appeared to misunderstand drug company executives' statements about their plans to test possible vaccines. The president, during a Cabinet Room meeting with top pharmaceutical industry executives, said he has heard a vaccine could be ready in just three or four months. But Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, later clarified the remark, telling reporters getting a vaccine properly tested, cleared and distributed likely would take one year.

  • US prosecutors tie Honduras president to drug trafficker
    Associated Press

    US prosecutors tie Honduras president to drug trafficker

    U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday that Honduras' president met a drug trafficker around 2013 and took $25,000 in exchange for protecting the trafficker from law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York issued a statement referring to President Juan Orlando Hernández only as a "high-ranking Honduran official" or as "CC-4," a co-conspirator. But in court documents, it identified “CC-4” as president of Honduras and brother of former congressman Juan Antonio Hernández Alvarado, who was convicted on drug charges last year.

  • Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers infected with coronavirus, state media reports
    USA TODAY

    Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers infected with coronavirus, state media reports

    Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers have been infected with the coronavirus, Iranian state media reported Tuesday, as the country accused of concealing information about the virus struggles to contain an outbreak that has hit the highest levels of government. The prevalence of coronavirus among Iran's political leadership appears to be a unique example of the virus' deep impact on a nation's authorities, even compared to China, the epicenter of the disease, where there are 80,151 confirmed cases and 2,943 deaths. Iranian media reported that 23 members of the Islamic Republic's parliament now have the virus, as does the head of the country's emergency services.

  • 7 Examples of Centuries-Old Design That Combat Climate Change
    Architectural Digest

    7 Examples of Centuries-Old Design That Combat Climate Change

    A new book by Taschen studies the methods of 20 indigenous populations, from Iraq to Tanzania, that best show how humans can live in harmony with nature Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Seattle feels like 'ghost town,' business owners say as they face life in coronavirus hot spot
    NBC News

    Seattle feels like 'ghost town,' business owners say as they face life in coronavirus hot spot

    "It's like a ghost town," Francisco said about the famous Pike Place Market where she has her shop. Nine people in the United Stated have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus — all of them in Washington, which has reported 31 cases of the disease. Eight of the deaths were in an area of King County about 20 minutes from downtown Seattle, and one was in neighboring Snohomish County.

  • Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife
    Reuters

    Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife

    Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to Britain's top court to try to stop publication of two judgments given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their two children. Mohammed has been involved in a dispute with Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, over the welfare of their two children since last May. Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, who has been overseeing the case, has issued two judgments and in January decided these should be made public.

  • Bloomberg: Guns for Me, but Not for Thee
    National Review

    Bloomberg: Guns for Me, but Not for Thee

    More importantly, Clarke Chitty, one suspects, has zero interest in stripping away Bloomberg's constitutional right to own a firearm, or to hire professional armed bodyguards to protect him from legitimate threats. The former mayor of New York City, on the other hand, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in efforts to pass laws and regulations that would leave Americans like Clarke Chitty defenseless. It's this kind of arrogance that brought about District of Columbia v.

  • Biden wins Virginia, North Carolina, continuing streak of wins in South
    Yahoo News

    Biden wins Virginia, North Carolina, continuing streak of wins in South

    Joe Biden's momentum in the Democratic presidential primary showed no signs of slowing on Super Tuesday. Shortly after polls were closed in Virginia, the Associated Press declared him the winner there. Thirty minutes later, the New York Times, CBS and NBC projected that Biden would also win North Carolina.

  • 4 US airlines are canceling flights to global destinations outside of China as coronavirus spreads — here's the list
    Business Insider

    4 US airlines are canceling flights to global destinations outside of China as coronavirus spreads — here's the list

    Delta Air Lines Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Delta Air Lines was the first US airline to suspend an international route to Asia outside of China when it announced service would be suspended between Minneapolis, Minnesota and Seoul until the end of April on Wednesday. The move came as South Korea saw a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases being reported and many foreign carriers began suspending service to the country. Delta still operates flights to Seoul from its other US gateways including Atlanta, Seattle, and Detroit, but will do so five times weekly until April 30.

  • Trump suggests using flu vaccine on coronavirus and is instantly corrected by health experts: ‘No’
    The Independent

    Trump suggests using flu vaccine on coronavirus and is instantly corrected by health experts: ‘No’

    Donald Trump asked medical experts if coronavirus could be treated with a flu vaccine that already exists at a meeting with pharmaceutical executives on Monday. The Trump administration called the meeting to discuss early work for developing a vaccine for the virus, which has killed more the 3,000 people and infected nearly 90,000 worldwide. When Leonard Schleifer, the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron, noted that millions of people are vaccinated for the flu, Mr Trump interrupted and asked if the same vaccine could be used for coronavirus.

  • Stepmother arrested in disappearance of missing Colorado boy
    Associated Press

    Stepmother arrested in disappearance of missing Colorado boy

    The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month was arrested Monday in connection with his disappearance and presumed death, authorities said. Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is expected to be extradited to Colorado on charges including first-degree murder of a child in the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said. “All evidence points to the disappearance of Gannon being foul play," FBI Denver special agent Dean Phillips said.

  • Tornado hits downtown Nashville, dozens die in Tennessee
    Yahoo News Video

    Tornado hits downtown Nashville, dozens die in Tennessee

    Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least eight people. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville.

  • Texas Oil Regulator Loses to GOP Primary Challenger in Big Upset
    Bloomberg

    Texas Oil Regulator Loses to GOP Primary Challenger in Big Upset

    “Congratulations to Jim Wright,” Sitton wrote in a tweet late Tuesday night in Texas. Wright, a rancher and chief executive of an oilfield services company, will face the Democrat challenger for the seat currently held by Sitton, who had also clinched endorsements for the Republican primary from the editorial boards of the Houston Chronicle and the Dallas Morning News.

  • Iran And Israel Teamed Up To Destroy This Country's Nuclear Weapons Program
    The National Interest

    Iran And Israel Teamed Up To Destroy This Country's Nuclear Weapons Program

    Key point: Ironically, having pioneered the preemptive strike targeting another state's nuclear research facilities with Israel, today Iran's extensive nuclear research program is threatened with preventative air attacks from Israel and the United States. At dawn on September 30, 1980 four American-made F-4E Phantom jets screamed low over central Iraq, each laden with air-to-air missiles and three thousand pounds of bombs. Prior to entering Iraqi airspace they had rendezvoused for aerial refueling with a Boeing 707 tanker escorted by two more advanced F-14 Tomcat fighters—the type immortalized six years later in the film Top Gun.

  • U.S. Supreme Court gives states latitude to prosecute illegal immigrants
    Reuters

    U.S. Supreme Court gives states latitude to prosecute illegal immigrants

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday widened the ability of states to use criminal laws against illegal immigrants and other people who do not have work authorization in the United States in a ruling involving identity theft prosecutions in Kansas. The 5-4 ruling, with the court's conservative justices in the majority, overturned a 2017 Kansas Supreme Court decision that had voided the convictions of three restaurant workers for fraudulently using other people's Social Security numbers. In the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the high court found that Kansas did not unlawfully encroach on federal authority over immigration policy.

  • Swathes of NW Syria uninhabitable for years: report
    AFP

    Swathes of NW Syria uninhabitable for years: report

    Fighting in northwest Syria has rendered large parts of the region uninhabitable for civilians now crammed into an ever-shrinking area where conditions are dire, says a report released Wednesday. The Harvard Humanitarian Initiative's Signal Program analysed satellite imagery of towns and camps in Idlib province, where the Syrian regime has been pressing a devastating offensive since December. "In the areas examined, the researchers estimate that nearly one-third of buildings have been significantly damaged or destroyed," said a statement released with the report, which Harvard produced with Save the Children and World Vision.

  • Full coverage: Biden wins big on Super Tuesday
    Yahoo News

    Full coverage: Biden wins big on Super Tuesday

    Riding a wave of momentum, former Vice President Joe Biden scored a series of impressive primary victories on Super Tuesday, notching wins in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who entered Tuesday as the frontrunner, is projected to win his home state of Vermont as well Utah, Colorado and California — the biggest delegate prize of the night. Texas and Maine remain too close to call.

  • Warren team turns grim after Super Tuesday wipeout
    Politico

    Warren team turns grim after Super Tuesday wipeout

    Warren's campaign declined to comment on her next steps after her dismal Super Tuesday performance. But allies who speak regularly with the campaign say the mood was bleak. A small wave of last-minute endorsements from groups like EMILY's List, along with late financial help from a super PAC, did not significantly move the needle.

  • Mile-wide asteroid to fly by Earth next month, according to Nasa tracking data
    The Independent

    Mile-wide asteroid to fly by Earth next month, according to Nasa tracking data

    A large asteroid will fly close to but won't hit Earth next month, according to NASA data. "Both are classified as 'potentially hazardous objects' because they pass periodically near Earth's orbit," said NASA in 1998. Thankfully, the space agency is not currently listing the asteroid on their Earth Impact Monitoring page, a list detailing the objects most likely to collide with the planet.

  • People on a remote tropical island violently protested a sister cruise ship to the Diamond Princess stopping there, despite no known coronavirus cases on board
    Business Insider

    People on a remote tropical island violently protested a sister cruise ship to the Diamond Princess stopping there, despite no known coronavirus cases on board

    Thirty people on a remote tropical island off east Africa violently tried to stop cruise-ship passengers reaching the mainland on Sunday out of fear that they could be carrying the coronavirus. The cruise liner is operated by Diamond Cruises, the firm that operates the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan in February and where 700 people caught COVID-19. Réunion Island's health agency is not taking temperature readings for any new arrivals, which has angered locals, Imaz Press Réunion reported.

  • N.H. coronavirus patient breaks isolation, potentially exposing others
    NBC News

    N.H. coronavirus patient breaks isolation, potentially exposing others

    The first coronavirus patient in New Hampshire — an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center — defied instructions from public health officials to stay away from other people. In a statement, the state Department of Health and Human Services said the patient attended an invitation-only private event Friday "despite having been directed to self-isolate." The action prompted the state to issue "an official order of isolation to the first patient."

  • S. Africa’s Second Recession in Two Years Adds Pressure to Rates
    Bloomberg

    S. Africa’s Second Recession in Two Years Adds Pressure to Rates

    South Africa's economy slumped into its second recession in consecutive years as power cuts weighed on output and business confidence dropped, adding to pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates. Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 1.4% in the last quarter of 2019, compared with a revised 0.8% decline in the three months through September, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in the capital, Pretoria. The median estimate of 12 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a 0.2% drop in output.

  • China sees 'coming victory' over coronavirus as global alarm spreads
    USA TODAY

    China sees 'coming victory' over coronavirus as global alarm spreads

    South Korea saw its largest daily increase in new cases Tuesday, with 851 new infections, bringing the country's total reported cases to 5,186. President Moon Jae-in called the outbreak "a grave situation." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the leader of the World Health Organization, said the outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were the agency's greatest concern.