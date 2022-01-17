Hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery kills pedestrian; Lafayette Police investigating

Lafayette Police are investigating hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

A male pedestrian was heading northbound on Ambassador Caffery Parkway on Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound in the 2600 block of Ambassador, according to police.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling northbound on Ambassador Caffery, according to an LPD release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery kills pedestrian