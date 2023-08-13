Hit-and-run boat crash under investigation on Lake Winnipesaukee

A hit-and-run boat crash is under investigation on Lake Winnipesaukee.

According to State Police, on Saturday, August 12 around 11 p.m., officers received a call for a boating crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro.

Upon arrival, officers found a 50-foot SeaRay boat that had ended up on rocks in Winter Harbor, after it had crashed into a docked boat.

Initial investigation showed that the operator of the SeaRay, left the scene prior to officers arriving.

The operator, a male, was taken from the scene by another boat, along with several other passengers.

The blue SeaRay is a NH boat, registered out of the town of Windham. The boat seen taking the operator and the passengers from the scene, was a 1997 Well Craft, color blue, registered out of Pelham. This vessel was witnessed leaving the scene and headed toward Tuftonboro. The Well Craft was located, docked at a residence in Tuftonboro this morning.

The docked boat was unoccupied at the time of the crash and there were no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Marine Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional details, to contact Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or call State Police dispatch at (603) 846-3333.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW