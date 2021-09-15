Hit and run charges still pending

Sep. 15—CLOVIS — The driver suspected in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Clovis woman on Aug. 29 still has not been identified by police, who are not releasing additional information.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb told The News on Tuesday she still has not seen a case file on the incident that claimed the life of Martha Castillo. She said no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the case.

Clovis police announced Aug. 31 they had identified the vehicle and the driver in the hit and run, but the police report on the incident has not been made public.

Reeb said she has requested a meeting with the CPD to go over the incident, but that meeting had not been scheduled as of Tuesday. Reeb said a victim's advocate has been assigned to aid Castillo's family.

Police said at the time of the accident Castillo, 68, was hit by a southbound pickup, dark in color, as she attempted to cross the street in the 2900 block of Thornton.

She died at the scene.

A family friend said Castillo was walking from her house to see her grandson who lives nearby.