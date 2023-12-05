Hit-and-run collision critically injures pedestrian, sheriff's office investigating

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a hit-and-run collision that has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Here's what we know happened in the incident.

What went down in the hit-and-run collision in Salisbury

On Monday, Dec. 3, 2023, at about 8:03 p.m., Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the area of South Upper Ferry Road and Siloam Road for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim, Aaron Douglas III, with life-threatening injuries. Douglas was flown to a medical facility due to the severity of the trauma, and remains hospitalized in critical condition at the time of this release.

Deputies were advised that the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses provided a suspect vehicle description, which was given to allied law enforcement agencies. A potential suspect vehicle was located a short time later by the Princess Anne Police Department, and it was seized pending crime scene analysis.

Due to the severe nature of the collision, the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene to investigate. A person of interest has been identified, and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about this case is asked to contact DFC Scott Shubert at the sheriff's department at 410-548-4891.

