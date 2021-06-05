Hit-and-run crash claims teen's life

Jun. 5—ELKHART — A teenage boy was killed and a young man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Elkhart on Friday night.

Elkhart police found the two in the 3000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard after responding to a call about them being struck around 11:10 p.m., police said in a news release.

A 17-year-old boy died at the scene, while the other victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for his injuries, the release shows.

Police suspect the two were struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, apparently running on diesel fuel. The truck would also have damage to the front passenger side with a potentially broken headlight, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call investigators at 574-295-7070, or to call Michiana CrimeStoppers at 574-288-7867.