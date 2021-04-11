Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

·3 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. 

Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.

According to court records, witnesses told Boca Raton police the Snape was driving erratically, going around stopped traffic, on a busy road when she drove onto the sidewalk and struck Feuerstein. Snape then drove back onto the roadway, striking the boy in a crosswalk. 

Police say Snape then fled into neighboring Delray Beach, where she crashed. A Delray police officer said Snape appeared to be having convulsions, but was able to get out of the car. She stared into space and would only say she was OK. 

Police say that in the ambulance, Snape began screaming and fighting with medics while yelling she is Harry Potter. The medics drugged her. Police say they found in her purse the synthetic drug commonly known as “bath salts," which can cause psychotic episodes. 

She remained jailed Sunday on $60,000 bond. The Palm Beach County public defender's office was not open Sunday and has a policy of not speaking about its cases. In the Potter novels, there is a character named Snape. 

Feuerstein was appointed to the federal bench by President George W. Bush after 16 years as a New York state judge, according to Eastern District website. The court's jurisdiction covers Long Island, including Brooklyn and Queens, along with Staten Island. 

She had been presiding over the case of a former New York City police officer, Valerie Cincinelli, who is accused of paying her lover to kill her husband. The lover went to authorities and she was arrested. Cincinelli had been expected to plead guilty this week, according to media reports. It is unclear how Feuerstein's death will affect the case. Her late mother, Annette Elstein, was also a judge and they were believed to be the first mother-daughter duo to be judges. 

In a statement, Eugene Corcoran, the Eastern District's executive, said Feuerstein's "eccentric style and warm personality lit up the courtroom. She will be missed by her colleagues and litigants alike.”

Feuerstein was born in New York in 1946 and worked as a schoolteacher before earning a law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 1979. 

“She viewed a judge’s role as interpreting and not creating law,” Joshua Glick, who clerked for Feuerstein, told Newsday. “She was focused on writing clear and concise opinions that were easily understood. She was occasionally tough on litigants who she felt were not being fully candid with her, but she was always fair.”

Recommended Stories

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Kansas GOP leader Suellentrop ousted after threatening officer in DUI arrest

    After the March 16 DUI arrest of state Senate majority leader Gene Suellentrop, the Kansas GOP has relieved him of his post. This happened after affidavits of search warrant and probable cause were requested for disclosure by WIBW of Topeka, Kansas. Not only was Suellentrop’s blood-alcohol level twice that of the legal limit at 0.17, but he also referred to the arresting officer, Kansas highway patrol trooper Austin Shepley, as a “donut boy” and remarked that the arrest was “all for going the wrong way” while in the intoxilyzer room, according to the report.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Armed man fires shots in Hawaii hotel, barricades himself inside room - report

    Guests and staff at the Kahala Resort & Hotel were sheltering in place, and guests in rooms near the incident had been evacuated, the news site added. "This evening, an individual with a firearm barricaded himself in one of the guest rooms at The Kahala,” Hawaii News Now cited a statement from the hotel as saying. "Our security personnel and law enforcement have evacuated guests and employees from the immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place."

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • Excitement for Harry funeral return at Windsor

    Reaction was more mixed on the news that his pregnant wife, Meghan, will remain in the U.S. on doctor’s orders.Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Philip would be held on April 17.

  • New York City facing exodus after officials hike taxes to plug Covid-19 shortfall

    New York is bracing for an exodus of its wealthiest residents after officials passed a budget that will see them pay the US’s highest tax rate, as they desperately seek to boost their Covid-hit economy. Under the new rate, which is expected to soon be rubber-stamped by Governor Andrew Cuomo, the city’s top earners could pay up to 14.8 per cent tax - a combined federal, state, and city tax which could reach 52 per cent. The move sees the state overtake California, which has the current highest combined tax rate for top earners in the US, and much of Europe. Business leaders and CEOs this week warned that the increase is likely to backfire by driving away the very people and companies the city relies on for its revenue.

  • Prosecutors: Boy shot by police was with man who fired gun

    A young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer's attention, prosecutors said Saturday. Ruben Roman, 21, is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29. Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him, prosecutors said.

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

    Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Friday asked U.S. regulators to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States for people aged 16 and up. In March, the drugmakers said the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds in a clinical trial.

  • China admits its vaccines aren't very good

    Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control.

  • Scoop: Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sources.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDespite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • David Hogg is giving up pillow entrepreneurship and returning to gun-control activism. His company Good Pillow aimed to rival the MyPillow brand.

    David Hogg, an activist and entrepreneur, announced on Twitter that he is permanently stepping away from Good Pillow.

  • Maryland becomes first state to repeal police Bill of Rights after lawmakers override Hogan veto

    Maryland's Democratic-controlled legislature on Saturday voted to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes of police accountability legislation. Why it matters: Maryland is the first state to repeal its Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, the Washington Post notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: Hogan on Friday vetoed three of the five bills in the police accountability package, claiming the legislation would "result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout the state." By Saturday evening, the state legislature had voted to override all three vetoes. Details: The legislation outlines a new procedure for disciplining officers accused of wrongdoing that would replace the powerful police bill of rights, according to the Post. Civilians would play a role in the process. The measures also include changes to the state's use-of-force guidelines, a mandate for the use of body cameras statewide and limits on the use of no-knock search warrants, among other reforms. The state legislature also voted to override Hogan's veto of a bill that allows individuals sentenced to life in prison as juveniles to become eligible for parole. What they're saying: State Delegate Gabriel Acevero (D) on Saturday called Hogan a "coward" for vetoing the measures. Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary (D) said Friday night, "this is not anti-police legislation; this is equality and fairness legislation," per the Post. Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police President Clyde Boatwright earlier Saturday thanked Hogan for the vetoes the measures, saying the legislation, if enacted, would "further erode morale, community relationships, and public confidence." The big picture: Following last year's racial justice protests after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people, Maryland Democrats prioritized passing the comprehensive police accountability legislation, per the Post. One of the bills was named "Anton's Law," in honor of Anton Black, who died in 2018 after police in a rural town on Maryland's Eastern Shore pinned the 19-year-old down for several minutes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Confusion clouds Harris immigration role

    The White House has been forced to clarify multiple times that the vice president is focused on the root causes of migration, not the challenges at the southern border.

  • Man slams girlfriend after discovering her ‘unbelievably bad’ secret behavior: ‘Something’s not right with her’

    The husband was "shocked" after finding out what she had done from his Facebook account.

  • Jake Paul Knockout to Launch Triller NFT Futures Marketplace

    Short-form video app Triller will offer a built-in NFT marketplace within weeks, controlling stakeholder Ryan Kavanaugh said in an interview. Parent company TrillerNet will use its ‘Fight Club’ boxing offering to showcase the platform and blockchain’s potential for creators. The company will start by selling a unique 30-second clip of Jake Paul knocking out Nate […]

  • Controversial lawn decoration ignites battle within neighborhood: ‘Why would you do this?’

    Ah, homeowner's association drama. The post Controversial lawn decoration ignites battle within neighborhood: ‘Why would you do this?’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • U.S. Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police for assault during traffic stop

    A U.S. Army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers in federal court over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper sprayed him and "threatened to murder him." The suit, filed by Army officer Caron Nazario on April 2 in the U.S. District Court of Norfolk, Virginia, against Windsor policemen Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, alleges violations to his constitutional rights, and includes assault, illegal search and illegal detention. The incident captured on video comes at a time of heightened awareness over police arrests of minorities and racial justice, in the wake of the ongoing televised trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last May.

  • ‘An enormous waste’: How stimulus checks play in red-state America

    Many see the relief bill as padded with unnecessary items, further ballooning the national debt even as the economic outlook is improving.