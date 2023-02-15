Hit-and-run crash leads to chase and other reports

Feb. 15—Police arrested a juvenile after a reported hit-and-run crash at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday on Eberhart Street for stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of a crash and fourth-degree assault. A formal complaint was also expected for another juvenile for stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot and leaving the scene.

Forged check reported

A forged check was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at 1723 W. Main St.

1 turns self in on warrant

Todd Alan Rietveld turned himself in on a warrant at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Lay Poe, 30, on a Ramsey County warrant at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 900th Avenue and Freeborn County Road 46.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday at 28442 890th Ave.

More News

Area's professional wrestler is ready to rumble

Salvation Army reaches Christmas fundraising goal

Companies promote benefits of preferred clinic

Legion Riders to host chili cookoff

Print Article