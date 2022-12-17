Hit-and-run crash leaves victims injured; Suspect in custody

Police throughout Montgomery County responded to a hit-and-run crash that left victims with injuries as well as led to an arrest early Saturday morning.

Dayton and Huber Heights Police were called to the 2100 block of Troy Street after receiving reports of a car crash that left its victims injured, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Two medics were called to the scene to treat for injuries, but no one was transported to a hospital, dispatch informed.

Reportedly, a gray Dodge Charger side-swiped the victim’s red Jeep while driving past, but did not stop, dispatch stated.

Huber Heights Police released a BOLO or “be on the lookout” for the hit-and-run suspect vehicle at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Police were able to find the suspect car, but could not get an accurate read on the license plate because the illegible characters, crews responding to the BOLO stated over emergency scanners.

The runaway driver was finally caught and arrested, according to dispatch.

His identity and more information about him was not released.

Huber Heights Police is investigating.

We will update this page as more information is released