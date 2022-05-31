Hit-and-run crashes and other reports

May 31—Police received a report at 4:28 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run of a vehicle parked in the North Broadway parking lot.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday at 2308 Hendrickson Road.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. A vehicle reportedly ran into the driver's side of a vehicle and fled.

Broken window reported

A broken window was reported at 4:33 p.m. Monday in an apartment at 605 Fountain St.

Man arrested for possession

Police arrested Aaron Alexander Atchison, 26, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jay Daniel Wachlin, 32, on a Colorado warrant at 9:50 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop at Frank Avenue and East Front Street.