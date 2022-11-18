Hit-and-run crashes and other reports

Nov. 18—Police received a report at 6:51 a.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run at 702 St. Thomas Ave.

One person was cited after a hit-and-run and exhibition driving after a light pole was reported damaged at Albert Lea High School at 10:33 a.m. Thursday.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 7:37 p.m. Thursday of purses that were reported stolen at the rest stop on Interstate 35 near milepost 1.

1 cited for assault, underage drinking

Police cited Curtis Ira Natur Snyder, 19, for fifth-degree assault and underage drinking at 3:46 a.m. Thursday at 410 Pillsbury Ave.

Juvenile arrested on warrant

A juvenile was arrested on a local warrant at 9:12 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juvenile cited after fight

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after a fight at 11:49 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High school, 2000 Tiger Lane.