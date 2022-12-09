Hit-and-run crashes and other reports

Dec. 9—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday at 328 E. Clark St.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:53 p.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 2:46 p.m. Thursday at 915 Maplehill Drive.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Gas cans and a generator were reported stolen from a camper at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.

Bank cards reported stolen

Bank cards were reported stolen at 10:37 p.m. Thursday at. 919 E. 14th St.