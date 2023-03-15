Hit and run death on Macon Road in Columbus was intentional, police say

Police said Wednesday that the hit and run fatal accident earlier this month on Macon Road was an intentional assault.

Robert Carter, 34, was found dead on Macon Road and I-185 in the early hours of March 9. He had been struck and killed by a vehicle, police said then.

The police were called out to the incident between 3:30-4:30 a.m. that morning, according to officials. But then the Violent Crimes Unit was called in and eventually determined through their investigation that the hit and run was intentional.

Police said they arrested Ashly Lewis on March 14 for aggravated assault and murder in Carter’s death.

No motive was given for the alleged attack.

Her Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Friday at 2:00 p.m.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident you can contact Corporal Adam Moyer at 706-225-4435 or email him at amoyer@columbusga.org.