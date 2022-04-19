Hit-and-run death of Tricia Garduno in Suquamish leads to 31-month prison sentence

Tricia Garduno

Tricia Garduno liked to be close to nature and wanted peace but could be fierce. Though she struggled in life and stayed on the move, she made sure to show up at her daughter’s high school graduation.

Originally from Ukiah and Red Bluff, California, Garduno didn’t shy away from conflict and was fearless when standing up for herself or others, but she was also loving and valued kindness.

“She was a very unique type of person,” said her daughter, Trinity Martin, 21, of Red Bluff. “She never liked to stay in one place for too long. She didn’t care about money at all. She just went wherever she wanted and was nice to everybody unless they gave her reason to not be. Then she could be vicious. She was all about peace and being nice to people.”

Martin said in a local tavern, she crossed paths with two of Garduno’s former boyfriends.

“They both have bite marks from her to this day,” Martin said. “She did not take s— from anyone.”

Magne S. Svarthumle

Garduno, 43, was killed at about 5 p.m. Nov. 10, 2020, when a pickup truck driven by Magne Svarthumle, 76, struck her as she stood on the shoulder of the 18000 block of Suquamish Way, south of the intersection of Division Avenue NE. She wore a fur coat and blue jeans. In her hands, she carried bags of food and books.

After hitting Garduno, Svarthumle kept driving.

A tip about Svarthumle’s Mazda truck, with a distinctive wooden rack in the bed, led Kitsap County sheriff's deputies to a property in Hansville owned by Svarthumle. Investigators found a truck that matched the description parked with its damaged front end under a carport. Svarthumle’s mailing address, where his vehicles had been registered, was Cedar Glen Mobile Home & RV Park, 16300 Highway 305.

Svarthumle pleaded guilty to a count of felony hit-and-run and was sentenced March 28 to 31 months in prison.

About two years before her death, Garduno came to Washington state to live with her grandmother in Suquamish in an attempt to get her life in order, an attempt which Martin said was succeeding. Up until then, she lived mostly in Northern California. Garduno graduated from Red Bluff High School and had five children.

She worked at Blockbuster Video and Del Taco, among other occupations.

“She never really stuck to one thing,” Martin said. “She was a drifter.”

Garduno loved the songs “Outside” by Aaron Lewis and Fred Durst, as well as “She Talks to Angels” by The Black Crowes. She had a penchant for films starring Johnny Depp; when Martin was young, she recalls her mother showing her the Disney “Alice in Wonderland,” the animated version, and “The Neverending Story.”

The two did not have much contact while Martin was in high school but just before graduation, out of the blue, Garduno reappeared in Red Bluff. She had ridden a Greyhound bus from Washington state. Martin hustled to make sure she had a ticket to attend the ceremony.

“It meant a lot to me that she showed up and that she would make the trip,” Martin said.

Martin attended Svarthumle’s sentencing, and though some family members are suspicious about what happened just before the crash, and are critical of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office investigators and Kitsap County prosecutors for their handling of the case, Martin said she was mostly satisfied with the way it resolved.

Martin wanted to hear Svarthumle express genuine remorse, or at least look her in the eye when she spoke at the hearing, but she appreciated that Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Kevin Hull sentenced Svarthumle to prison.

Though Martin felt bad that Svarthumle was the caretaker for a teenage son with a disability and he would suffer in Svarthulme’s absence though he had no part of harming Garduno, she felt justice had to be served.

“He really tried to just look the other way and move on,” Martin said of Svarthumle. “And that’s something we can’t do, and I don’t think he deserves to do that.”

The last time Martin saw her mother was in 2019. Martin was living in Portland with her father, and Garduno and her mother, Martin’s grandmother, stopped by to visit.

Garduno had been injured in another car crash, something Martin found curious considering not long after that incident she was struck and killed by the hit-and-run driver, but she didn't want anyone to worry about her. They ate pasta and talked.

“She was in very high spirits, all things considered,” Martin said. “She was always like that. Optimistic. She was a look-at-the-bright-side type of gal.”

