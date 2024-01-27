Hit-and-run driver crashes into ambulance carrying stroke victim to Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into an ambulance that was carrying an emergency patient Friday evening.

Troopers said at 7:12 p.m. Friday, a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance was heading west on I-4 while taking a woman suffering a stroke to Tampa General Hospital.

According to an FHP release, a silver or gray Chrysler 300 tried to pass the ambulance while driving at a high speed only to crash into the emergency vehicle.

The Chrysler fled the scene of the crash while the ambulance managed to make a controlled stop along the shoulder of I-4, troopers said.

Photos from the FHP

The FHP said the stroke victim had to be airlifted from the crash scene for treatment. Neither of the paramedics were injured in the collision.

The person driving the ambulance described the suspect vehicle as having “significant” damage on the right side, according to the FHP.

If you have information on the incident, troopers ask that you call the Florida Highway Patrol at FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

