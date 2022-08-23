Hit-and-run driver crashes into home, killing toddler asleep inside, Tennessee cops say

Getty Images | Royalty Free/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Emmalyse Brownstein
·1 min read

A man crashed into a home, killing a sleeping 18-month-old boy inside before fleeing the scene, Tennessee cops say.

Now the search is on to find him.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, police responded to a collision in Morristown, where a sedan had accelerated backward into a house on Louise Avenue, according to a statement from officials.

The impact killed a toddler who was sleeping inside.

The suspect, believed by police to be in his twenties, is accused of running off and leaving his Scion tC behind.

Authorities say a search of the car turned up alcohol, which may have played a role in the deadly collision, according to WATE.

Officials told McClatchy News that they believe the suspect is on the run and purposefully evading authorities. Investigators say they have charged the suspect with leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality. They’re asking anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to call the Morristown Police Department.

Morristown is about 50 miles northeast of Knoxville.

