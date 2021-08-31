Hit-and-run driver who critically injured 2 in Lakeview on Sunday was on probation for reckless homicide

A Chicago man who allegedly ran over two pedestrians with his BMW early Sunday in Lakeview before striking a cyclist who had stopped to help them was on probation for killing a 93-year-old woman with his car in 2018, authorities said.

Rayon Allen, 32, was charged with three counts of leaving the scene, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound — all misdemeanors — according to the Chicago Police Department. He was also cited for failing to reduce his speed and failing to keep in his lane.

Allen was released on a recognizance bond.

Allen was driving the same BMW X5 on Sunday as when he struck and killed Lorraine Campione in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood in September 2018, according to the vehicle identification number listed in police reports from the two crashes.

In the 2018 crash, according to a police report, Allen overtook a car waiting to make a left turn into a parking lot, striking Campione as she crossed the street.

Allen pleaded guilty in March to reckless homicide with a motor vehicle in the 2018 case. Judge James M. Obbish sentenced him to 30 months of probation, the conditions of which included submitting to random drug testing, attending a victim impact panel and not violating the criminal statutes of any jurisdiction. His probation was set to expire in September 2023.

According to the police report from last weekend’s hit-and-run, one of the pedestrians observed Allen allegedly accelerate into the intersection of Irving Park Road and Broadway, then slow down momentarily before accelerating again and striking the pedestrians.

According to a police media notification, Allen made a U-turn before returning and allegedly striking the 55-year-old cyclist who had stopped to assist the pedestrians.

Allen was arrested at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle and hit the gate of Gill Park on West Sheridan Road, according to the report.

Two of the victims in the Sunday crash, a 39-year-old woman and the cyclist, a 55-year-old man, were in critical condition after suffering head trauma, police said. The third victim, the 39-year-old man who had been walking with the woman, was in good condition with leg pain. Allen was treated for bruises on his face.

Allen is expected in court Oct. 14, police said.

