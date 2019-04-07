Hit-and-run driver dragged 2-year-old in a stroller about 1,000 feet, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a hit-and-run driver who struck a 25-year-old woman and three young children dragged a 2-year-old in a stroller caught underneath the vehicle about 1,000 feet Friday evening.

The woman was pushing a 2-year-old girl in a stroller with two boys, 3 and 5 years old, when the driver of a small, four-door sedan struck them as they were crossing the street , police say.

Officials say the man continued driving, dragging the 2-year-old girl and stroller until witnesses stopped the man at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road and told him someone was underneath his car.

Witnesses removed the stroller containing the 2-year-old before the driver fled north in his car.

Officials say the woman and her three children were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, noting the 3-year-old's condition was the most severe.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

