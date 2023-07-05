Hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man in Adelanto being sought: San Bernardino sheriff

Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a driver who fled after fatally striking a 24-year-old man in Adelanto.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators announced Tuesday the search for the person who drove away after fatally striking a 24-year-old man in Adelanto.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at 6:10 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a 911 call on Chamberlaine Way near Highway 395 in Adelanto.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the street with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Medical aid was rendered at the scene. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries, sheriff's officials said.

No additional information, including the victim’s name, was available on Tuesday. The sheriff's office also did not have a description of the vehicle that was involved.

Deputies J. Guzman and L. Torres from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team are handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hit-and-run driver who fatally struck man in Adelanto being sought