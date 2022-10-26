Hit-and-run driver who fled NYC after fatal crash nabbed in Tennessee after 2-year manhunt

A speeding hit-and-run driver who left town after an East Harlem crash that killed a 63-year-old woman once employed by NASA has been nabbed in Tennessee after a two-year manhunt, police said Wednesday.

Jason Clotter, 34, is expected to be charged with manslaughter, among other offenses, for the March 2020 death of Deborah Yvonne Gray at Harlem Hospital, the same hospital where she was born.

Gray was hospitalized five weeks before she died, early on Feb. 17, when the Uber she was riding in was T-boned at E. 129th St. and Park Ave. by an Acura driver running red lights while going about 50 mph, twice the speed limit, police said.

The Uber driver broke his leg while Gray was badly hurt.

Visiting from Maryland, she was staying in the Bronx and had hired an Uber to take her to the bus terminal at the George Washington Bridge. Her luggage was in the trunk, according to Det. Karl Zarek of the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.

“It was a very violent crash,” Zarek said.

The driver abandoned his car at the scene and ran off with his passenger, a cousin, according to cops. Police tracked them further uptown to a friend’s apartment in the Polo Grounds Houses, where the cousin lives, and eventually identified Clotter as the suspected driver.

But finding him was not easy. Clotter, living in Harlem at the time, left the city and was believed to be in New Jersey and Texas before heading to Knoxville, where his girlfriend and their child live.

Following a minor arrest in Knoxville, Clotter missed a court date and an arrest warrant was issued.

When he showed up recently at a subsequent court date, a Manhattan assistant district attorney flew to Knoxville to question him in the hit-and-run but he refused to answer any questions, a police source said. New York authorities then got an arrest warrant and Clotter was busted more than three weeks ago.

Gray worked as an administration and logistics support person for a NASA project a few years before her death. She grew up in New York and was back visiting friends and family when she was struck.

“She was always someone who was ready to help,” said longtime friend Nicole Ford Francis, who worked with Gray on the NASA project. “She was a hardworking person.”

Zarek said Gray’s family is aware of the arrest and that he looks forward to calling her brother and daughter after Clotter appears in court.

“It’s always rewarding when we have a suspect, either in custody or identified,” he said. “I relish those calls.”

Clotter has nine prior arrests in the city dating back to 2007, including for grand larceny and reckless endangerment, as well as several for driving with a suspended license, the source said.

His cousin was not charged in the fatal crash.