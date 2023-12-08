Hit-and-run driver fleeing scene of accident killed in collision nearby, Dallas police say

A driver fleeing a hit-and-run accident was killed in a second collision in south Oak Cliff late Thursday, and two other people were critically injured, Dallas police said.

Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Mentor Avenue and Frio Drive around 10:30 p.m. They learned the driver of one of the vehicles was fleeing from a hit-and-run collision in the vicinity, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene of the second accident. Two people in the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, WFAA reported.

It’s not clear where the hit-and-run accident took place, but police said it was in the vicinity of the second crash, according to WFAA. It’s also not clear if there were any injuries.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the suspect who was killed in the crash.

