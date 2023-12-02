Hit-and-run driver flees deadly crash after witness says he’s calling police: PCPD

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in the early hours of Saturday morning fled the scene after a witness said he was contacting police to report the crash, according to the Plant City Police Department.

Around 2:05 a.m., police received a call involving a crash between a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck and a bicyclist on northbound North Park Road, approaching the intersection of East Sam Allen Road.

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Plant City, suspect sought: police

After the truck hit the bicyclist, the driver, identified later as John Keith Jones, stopped and got out of his vehicle, as did a witness.

Jones asked the witness if he was calling 911, and the witness said they were contacting police.

Jones got back in his truck and took off.

The witness asked a second witness of the crash to follow Jones, and they were able to grab his license plate number. They returned to the scene of the crash and gave that information to police.

Caught on camera: Florida man walks out of Publix with 12 bottles of wine

Police tracked the license plate to an address in the 2900 block of East Williams Road and found the vehicle with signs of damage consistent with the crash.

The first witness positively identified Jones as the driver of the truck.

Jones was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.