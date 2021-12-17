Hit-and-run driver indicted in death of Manhattan delivery worker

A runaway motorist has been indicted in the death of a Manhattan delivery driver while trying to flee from cops over the summer, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kenrick Cowan, 23, has been charged with manslaughter, assault, and other offenses for the July 8 death of Borkot Ullah, who was riding an e-bike when Cowan plowed into him with his Subaru Outback, prosecutors said.

Police were trying to pull Cowan over for speeding on E. Houston St. when he sped off, blowing through a red light at Clinton St. and hitting Ullah, sending the Bangladeshi immigrant sailing off his bike and through the air, prosecutors allege.

Cowan then drove off, prosecutors said.

“Food delivery workers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the city thanks to reckless drivers who tear through our streets,” Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. said in a statement.

It’s not the first time Cowan has tried to flee police. Law enforcement sources said he punched two officers and knocked one of them down after they responded to a domestic dispute at his mother’s Bronx apartment in 2015. He was 17 at the time.

Cowan has been locked up without bail since November, when police arrested him in connection with the hit-and-run crash and for an April 14 shooting in the Bronx.

In the Bronx case, Cowan faces attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on a 35-year-old man, hitting him in the hand.