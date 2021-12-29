Hit-and-run driver who killed two children in Wilton Manors has been arrested, deputies say

The driver of a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan who veered around a bus, striking two children fatally and injuring four others Monday afternoon has been arrested, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night.

Physical evidence left at the crash scene at 2417 N.W. Ninth Ave. in Wilton Manors led detectives to the suspect, Sean Charles Greer, 27. Greer was booked into the Main Jail Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement agencies released a description of the Honda Accord Sedan, leading officials to find the car at 2512 N.W. Ninth Lane, which the Sheriff’s Office said is Greer’s address. When detectives found the car, it’s front bumper was missing, consistent with a bumper found at the crash scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response detectives found Greer, who confessed to being responsible for the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Greer is facing two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license, according to deputies.

Greer is on probation for burglary in Broward County, the Sheriff’s Office said.