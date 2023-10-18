Hit-and-run driver kills 80-year-old man in Downtown El Paso

An 80-year-old man died Tuesday after he was found on a Downtown street after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, El Paso police said.

Traffic investigators suspect that Luis Valles was run over by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, a police news release stated.

Traffic deaths: Tips help Horizon City police arrest 2 drivers in hit-and-run death of bicyclist

About 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a passerby informed police working Downtown that there was a man unconscious on the ground near the intersection of South Kansas Street and East Third Avenue, police said.

The location is about a block south of Paisano Drive in the Segundo Barrio.

Police and firefighters arrived and provided first aid but Valles was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of El Paso. Police said Valles was a Central area resident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run or has any information on the driver to call police at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The hit-and-run is part of a rash of deadly traffic collisions that have taken the lives of six people since Saturday.

A pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate 10 was struck by a vehicle late Monday night. Early Sunday, a driver died after his car was hit from behind by a suspected intoxicated driver on Loop 375. A young girl and two women were killed by a suspected red-light runner Saturday morning near the Zaragoza Bridge.

There have been 62 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year compared to 55 at this time last year, the Police Department reported.

