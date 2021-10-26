Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking dog in Blaine, sheriff says

Oct. 26—A woman walking her dog in Blaine on Monday afternoon was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The 12:30 p.m. incident occurred at 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the suspect vehicle was westbound on 109th Avenue when it hit the woman on the side of the road. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

Lifesavings efforts were made before the woman was flown to a trauma hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle was located later Monday afternoon. A news release didn't say whether the driver was arrested, but it noted that there "is no risk to the public at this time." The release didn't mention the fate of the woman's dog.

The sheriff's office said an investigation with Blaine police is continuing with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which will identify the victim.