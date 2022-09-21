Hit-and-run driver kills woman in her 60s as she crosses street, Georgia police say

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she tried to cross an Atlanta-area road on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Georgia authorities.

The crash occurred on Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

The driver left after striking 66-year-old Sadie Ware, who died from her injuries, according to authorities.

It’s not clear what time Ware was hit, but officers arrived after someone reported seeing her lying in the road. Now police are searching for the driver of a 1997-2002 teal or green truck with a broken headlight.

Few other details about the incident were released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at (678) 442-5653, or contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

‘Mommy, I am dying.’ Car crashes into 3 siblings walking home from school, CA cops say

‘One-of-a-kind.’ 9-year-old, grandpa die when car veers off interstate, SC officials say

Driver hit and killed when car runs out of gas after police chase, California cops say