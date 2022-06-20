Hit-and-run driver puts Marietta man in hospital

Jun. 20—A hit and run on Wright Street late Saturday left a man hospitalized, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Investigators are unsure when the incident occurred, but neighbors found the victim and called 911 around 11:05 p.m.

According to police, Robert Morrison, 53, of Marietta, was standing in front of his home on Wright Street when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene without helping Morrison or calling police. Morrison was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker, who is friends with Morrison, said he is well known in the community.

"I've known him for around 35 or 40 years. The whole community is wishing him a safe recovery. Robert is a great guy who cares a lot about the community and he attends almost every council meeting," said Walker.

An update on Morrison's injuries was unavailable.

"He has many broken bones and I'm unaware of his current condition," said Walker.

Investigators recovered evidence at the scene that the suspect vehicle is dark gray and possibly a Honda product.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.