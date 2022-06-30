Hit-and-run driver sends one to hospital, damages 5 cars and a garage

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver of a black Chevy Tahoe went on a hit-and-run spree Wednesday before driving through a garage and into a ditch, Lafayette police said.

After police sorted through three crash scenes, they arrested Neil Tribbett, 35, of Lafayette, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance, Lafayette police said.

Police suspect Tribbett was driving the Tahoe, and he first hit a car at 18th and Bridgewater streets about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. That victim did not want to file a complaint, but it didn't matter, police said. Tribbett didn't stop sand was headed to his second hit-and-skip for the day.

More: Pickup truck drives into Tonic Barber at 10th and Main streets

More: SUV driver killed in crash at Tippecanoe County Road 900 East and Wyandotte Road

At 18th and JR Hiatt streets near Lafayette Jeff High School, Tribbett hit a second car, police said, saying he continued to travel north on 18th Street.

Then he hit three cars in the area of 14th and Adams streets, sending one driver to the hospital, police said.

Tribbett then drove through a garage at 1010 Digby St., and ended his mayhem near Valley Street and Mary Hill Road, where he drove the Tahoe into the ditch about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Hit-and-run driver sends one to hospital, damages cars and a garage