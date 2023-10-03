Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Woman Flying Into Path of Driverless Car

A woman crossing the street in downtown San Francisco late Monday was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then thrown into the path of a driverless vehicle, which ran her over. The woman, who has not been identified, has been hospitalized with multiple traumatic injuries, fire officials said. First responders to the scene found no driver, no passenger, and no witnesses—just the victim pinned underneath the Cruise driverless vehicle. Video recorded by that vehicle showed she’d been hit by a sedan driving in the left lane that sent her hurtling in front of the Cruise vehicle in the right lane, according to NBC Bay Area. Navideh Forghani, a Cruise spokesperson, was quoted as telling NBC: “The [autonomous vehicle] then braked aggressively to minimize the impact. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and at the request of the police the [autonomous vehicle] was kept in place.”

Read it at NBC Bay Area

Read more at The Daily Beast.