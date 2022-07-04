Hit-run driver seriously injures 70-year-old man crossing Brooklyn street

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured after a BMW plowed into him in Brooklyn — and kept driving, police said Sunday.

The man was crossing Dean St. at Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights when the dark-colored sedan slammed into him about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

The driver took off, leaving the man in the intersection.

The septuagenarian was rushed to Kings County Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have been searching for the BMW driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.