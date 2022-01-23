Hit-and-run driver sought after El Paso man seriously injured in bar parking lot

A 20-year-old El Paso man was seriously injured Sunday when he was struck by hit-and-run driver in a parking lot outside a bar in the far East Side.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. outside Mi Bar Cantina at the Plaza las Misiones retail strip at 1441 N. Zaragoza Road near Pellicano Drive.

The man had just left the bar and was walking in the parking lot when he was hit by a white, full-size pickup driven by an unidentified man, police said. The truck left the scene.

Police reported that the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The man's name was not released.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run incident may call police at 915-832-4400 or may anonymous call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS).

