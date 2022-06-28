Hit-and-run driver sought after motorcyclist killed on Aurora Avenue
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Aurora Avenue early Monday morning.
Seattle police said the driver of a black Dodge Charger going southbound on Aurora turned in front of a motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. and caused him to crash.
The driver left the scene.
When police and medics arrived, lifesaving measures were performed on the victim, but the person died at the scene.
Police later found and seized the Charger but did not find the driver.
The investigation is ongoing.
