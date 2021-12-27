Hit-and-run driver in South Florida kills 2 children, injures 3 others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A hit-and-run driver killed two children Monday afternoon in Wilton Manors and injured three others before fleeing, authorities said.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this hit-and-run that left two children deceased and three other children who were transported to an area hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

WFOR-Ch. 4 reported that witnesses said the driver was speeding, went around a stopped bus, struck the children and fled the scene. It happened around 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue. The call to police came at 2:50 p.m.

The bus driver, Selvin Arjun, told WFOR-Ch. 4 that a gray Nissan swerved in front of him as he let passengers off.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car because he was going fast, but he drove straight into those kids,” Arjun said.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Three other children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battallion Chief Stephen Gollan.

The identities of the children were not released. Officials haven’t yet given additional details about the circumstances.

The Wilton Manors Police Department closed the 1900 to 2600 blocks to traffic and advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

A family reunification center was set up at the Wilton Manors Emergency Operations Center at 2020 Wilton Drive.

