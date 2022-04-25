Hit-and-run driver startles cops by confessing to mom’s murder, Louisiana police say

An investigation to find the culprit of a hit-and-run collision led police to the discovery of a murder scene in Louisiana, authorities said.

It started as officers were looking for Cora Chambers, the registered owner of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish, according to a news release from the Kenner Police Department.

When they knocked on her door on April 24, her 28-year-old son Joshua Chambers opened the door, authorities said.

The man — who is from Kenner, located about 13 miles west of downtown New Orleans — told officers Cora Chambers was his mother and proceeded to confess to her murder, according to police. Officers said they found the woman’s body, as well as the murder weapon, inside the house.

The man told police he was the driver of the vehicle during the hit-and-run.

Authorities said Joshua Chambers, who has “a history of mental illness,” was charged with second-degree murder.

Teen who vanished in 2019 is now identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in Georgia

4-year-old killed in crash wasn’t buckled in, Texas cops say. Alabama mom is charged

Driver killed pedestrian in hit-and-run, then spray-painted the car black, GA cops say

Hit-and-run crash kills golf course worker on lawnmower, California police say