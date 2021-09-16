A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian overnight in Miami, police say

A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian on Flagler Street around 2 a.m. Thursday, Miami police said.

The crash shut down the 4700 block until just after 6 a.m. Detectives say the man struck was aged in his 60s and the car involved appears to be a black, four-door Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information can call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or send a tip via the Miami Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

