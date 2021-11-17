Hit-and-run driver throws injured man’s phone as he tries to call for help, VA cops say

A 23-year-old hit-and-run driver took the phone from an injured man’s phone as he tried to call for help, police in Virginia said.

Police responded at 7:16 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Manassas after reports of a woman hitting 74-year-old pedestrian Jose Pastor Manzanares with her car, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Keiry Beatriz Contreras, initially stopped her car and approached Manzanares as he lay injured in the roadway. When he tried to call 911, she took the phone and threw it before fleeing the area.

Manzanares was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officers found Contreras’ car in Burlington Court and arrested her on Nov. 16, according to police.

She was charged with “felony homicide and preventing the summoning of emergency services,” police said.

She remains in custody without bail, police said.

Manassas is about 96 miles north of Richmond.

