Hit-and-run in front of Petersburg school injures 10-year-old student

PETERSBURG – A 10-year-old public school student was the victim of a hit-and-run Friday morning as he crossed the street in front of Pleasants Lane Elementary School, the school system said.

The unidentified child was in the crosswalk in front of the school when the incident happened, Petersburg City Public School spokesperson Terrance Dixon said. The injuries were minor, and the boy was treated at a local hospital and released.

The driver of the car fled the scene without stopping.

“Please be advised, a child was involved in a hit and run situation this morning,” the statement read. “The child has been released & treated with minor injuries.”

The system said it is working with police to investigate the matter. Dixon said surveillance video at the school captured the incident and has been turned over to police.

The statement concluded with a reminder for drivers to “be vigilant and aware of students and pedestrians during arrival and dismissal times" around schools.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg student hit by car at school Friday morning