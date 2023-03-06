Hit-and-run investigation underway after four Plymouth State students struck by car

Police have identified a suspect they say struck multiple college students in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street near the Flying Monkey around 8:06 p.m. found four victims who had been hit by a car, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Authorities say the car did not stop and fled south on Main Street.

The four victims are students at Plymouth State University, according to school officials, and all were transported to Speare Memorial Hospital.

“All four students were treated and released from the hospital, and we are doing all we can to support them and their families,” the university said in a statement.

After reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses, police say they identified a possible suspect vehicle, which was found parked at a house in town. Damage to the car was consistent with the accident and the driver has been identified, according to law enforcement officials.

The investigation is ongoing and police say criminal charges are pending.

No further information was made available.

