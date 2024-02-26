Hit-and-run kills woman jogging in New River, suspect at large

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while jogging in New River on Saturday.

Officials identified the woman killed as 43-year-old Lisa Mancuso.

On Saturday around 10 a.m., officials said they responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Cloud in New River. They said Mancuso was jogging on the shoulder and struck by a pickup truck. She was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in New River that killed 43-year-old Lisa Mancuso while she was jogging on Feb. 24.

The truck did not stop after Mancuso was hit and left the scene, according to officials. Officials said witnesses gave a description of the suspected vehicle to detectives. Investigators were led to the vehicle later that day but had not located the driver as of Sunday evening.An investigation was underway to determine who the driver of the vehicle was and whether speed, alcohol or distraction were factors in the crash.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jogger killed in hit-and-run in New River, officials seek suspect