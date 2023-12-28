Hit-and-run kills woman as she tries dislodging traffic cone stuck in car, NC cops say

A hit-and-run collision killed a woman as she tried dislodging a traffic cone stuck in her car, North Carolina officials told news outlets.

Now, the N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the semi-truck driver accused of leaving the scene of the deadly Christmas Day crash, WHNS reported.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 26 in Henderson County, near the mountain town of Asheville, Sgt. Jim Contas told WYFF.

A witness told troopers the woman ran over a traffic cone and stopped in the right lane to try removing it. The woman fell from her car as the witness started helping her move toward the shoulder, multiple news outlets reported.

But before the woman could get to safety, a semi-truck hit her and drove away, troopers told WLOS.

The woman was identified in news reports as Pamela Alexander of Whitmire, South Carolina. First responders found wrapped gifts in her car, leading them to believe she was traveling to visit family members for the holiday season, WLOS reported.

Troopers told news outlets the driver should have known they hit something on the interstate. Anyone who sees the truck, which may have front-end damage and part of its bumper missing, is asked to call highway patrol at 828-405-6003 or *47.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 28.

