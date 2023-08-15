Hit-and-run leads to police chase in Mecklenburg County, police say

A hit-and-run in south Charlotte led to a police chase that ended in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning.

The person was hit near Four Seasons Lane, MEDIC said.

A license plate reader got a hit on a stolen gray SUV in the Hickory Grove division.

The car refused to stop after an officer attempted to pull it over.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continued to track the car from the sky following it with a helicopter.

Agencies in Cabarrus County pursed the vehicle before it hit a white van and crashed on Main Street and NC 49 in Harrisburg.

CMPD said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the chase.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom saw a heavy police presence at the scene.

