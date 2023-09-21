Hit-and-run leaves 23-year-old dead. Dulac man charged.

A Dulac man has been charged with hit-and-run, in relation to an incident that left a 23-year-old dead.

Axel Ulloa died after being struck by a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling south on Grand Caillou Rd. According to the Houma Police Department the hit-and-run occurred at the 1,000 block of Grand Caillou Rd at 9:55 p.m., September 19.

Houma Police Department did not disclose where Ulloa was from.

Jared Coates, 29, has been charged with Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Operation, and Hit and Run causing serious bodily injury or death.

According to a news release from the police, detectives located and arrested him as he was making repairs to the truck, on September 21. They found that the damage was consistent with the damage caused by the crash.

